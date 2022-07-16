ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chuck E. Cheese Debuts The Shark Cupcake in Time for Shark Week

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShark Week kicks in just a few weeks and while fans of the Discovery Channel are getting excited for the network's week-long programming devoted to sharks, even Chuck E. Cheese is getting in on the fun as well. As part of their annual Summer of Fun celebration, Chuck E. Cheese has...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepioneerwoman.com

Blueberry Bars

One bite of these buttery, crumbly blueberry bars is proof—there's no wrong way to enjoy fresh blueberries! Blueberry desserts are some of Ree Drummond's favorites, whether it's blueberry cobbler, a blueberry buckle, or even blueberry pancakes (which are like having dessert for breakfast, right?) These make-ahead bars are great for stashing into lunchboxes or for just keeping in the fridge for whenever a blueberry craving hits!
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

These homemade hot dogs are sure to be a hit at your next barbecue

I channeled my inner dad for this recipe. When I was growing up, my father didn't eat pork, so whenever we had a BBQ, we'd always get all-beef hot dogs. Also a jar of onion sauce from the supermarket, like the one that's served at hot dogs carts. The hot dog itself is really simple, made with freshly ground chuck and lots of spices. If you've never made sausage from scratch before, it's one of those processes that's a lot easier after you see it. I've got you covered — just watch the video below first. Sautéed in a tangy tomato sauce, with vinegar and red pepper flakes, the dirty onions remind me of ketchup. It's my favorite thing to get on a hot dog. Plus mustard, which yeah, you can make yourself. It's fun. — Romel Bruno.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Television#Food Drink#The Discovery Channel#Delivery#Carryout#Cec Entertainment#Summer Fun Pass
Mashed

Why A Box Of Aldi's 'Fan Favorites' Is Making Instagram Jealous

As the third-largest and fastest-growing grocer in the United States, it's probably fair to say that Aldi has lots of pretty loyal fans (via Grocery Dive). This German-born chain now operates 88 locations throughout the United States, and it shows no sign of slowing down its growth anytime soon. While its cheap prices certainly keep shoppers coming back time and time again, its one-of-a-kind special finds and products that can only be found at Aldi have definitely helped its popularity. In fact, there are so many fan-favorite products on the shelves that the store decided to launch a survey to determine which Aldi items are really the best of the best.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
12tomatoes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

What does this dip have to do with cowboys? I don’t really have an answer for that. What I can tell you, though, is that it’s so hearty and zesty and creamy and cheesy that any cowboy would love it. But so would anyone who happens to dip a chip into it — it’s basically irresistible. That’s a given when you combine spicy sausage with a cream cheese base and you bake it. You can’t resist!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
leitesculinaria.com

Modern Chicken Marbella

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This modern chicken Marbella is an updated version of the classic Silver Palate recipe that combines tender, juicy, marinated and roasted chicken with green olives, prunes, capers, and a sweetened white wine and sherry pan sauce.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Strawberry Pudding Cookies

This quick and easy Strawberry Pudding Cookies recipe is perfectly flavored with a packet of gelatin powder and cheesecake pudding mix and plenty of melted white chocolate chips throughout, all baked into a big batch of bakery-style tender treats. With their soft and chewy consistency and pretty pink hue, these...
RECIPES
Thrillist

The Original Hot Dog Factory Is Giving Out Free Hot Dogs This Week

Hot dogs are often the butt of culinary jokes. But those jokes end on National Hot Dog Day. It's a day to remind people there's nothing funny about tube meat. What could be funny about a food competitive eaters see as the pinnacle of eating competitions? What's funny about dipping a hot dog in water so it slides more easily down your gullet?
RESTAURANTS
fitfoodiefinds.com

Air Fryer Zucchini Fries

These crunchy air fryer zucchini fries are the only way you’ll ever want to cook zucchini again made with a parmesan and panko breading!. Garden overflowing with zucchini? We have the perfect zucchini recipe for you to make in your air fryer — air fryer zucchini fries!. These...
RECIPES
Elite Daily

Caribou Coffee Has $1 Drinks Every Monday This Summer To Start Your Week Right

Throughout July and August, Caribou Coffee will be offering drinks that are as low as $1 — yes, only one dollar. At the start of each week, the coffee chain will announce a drink dubbed the Mondaymaker and sell it at a sweet discount. Basically, you can’t afford to miss Caribou Coffee’s Summer Monday 2022 deal, because it’s the best way to kick off your week with a super-delicious drink that won’t dent your wallet.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Why Southerners Will Always Love a Dump Cake

A dump cake is a silly name for a terrific dessert. As the name implies, all we must do to make one is to strategically dump (sprinkle or spoon, actually) a dry cake mix and a few other convenience products into a baking pan and pop it in the oven. There's nothing dumpy about that idea, or the finished product, which resembles a tender cakey cobbler.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy