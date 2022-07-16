Top Stories from the past week July 16th, 2022

In case you missed some of the top headlines from the area this week, we have a list of some of them below. Then we continue with some of the top stories from around the Nexstar Nation.

The man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord has been arrested.

Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and the State of New York Janet DiFiore is stepping down from her post.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said last week that an announcement was coming tomorrow in regards to a new ‘adventure’ in the area. That announcement has been delayed due to another big surprise.

An investigation is pending, but investigators said the death appears to be an accidental drowning.

It was someone’s lucky day in Oneida, NY after they bought a winning lottery ticket at the Kwik Fill on Main Street.

The Endicott Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of July 14th.

A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department.

The General Motors Corporation is recalling about 682,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

As Americans await a decision on widespread student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, some have already been able to have some or all of their debt erased.

Millions of families with children were able to qualify for the expanded child tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill, meaning they received a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child. Some lawmakers are now hoping to bring those monthly child tax credit payments back, despite concerns from one nonpartisan agency.

The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting, said the boy is now in critical condition.

Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs amid the start of a new telework policy.

Four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children.

While Americans await the Biden administration’s decision on federal student loan forgiveness, the Education Department is encouraging millions to consider applying for a forgiveness program that’s already in place.

San Diego is known for many things including the area’s incredible beaches, near-perfect weather, Comic-Con, and Balboa Park, just to name a few. But “America’s Finest City” is also known for a large population of an adorable and incredibly protective creatures: sea lions.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown off the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy.

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday.

Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump.