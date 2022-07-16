ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Top Stories from the past week July 16th, 2022

By -David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G999B_0gi6EZnb00

In case you missed some of the top headlines from the area this week, we have a list of some of them below. Then we continue with some of the top stories from around the Nexstar Nation.

The man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord has been arrested.

Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and the State of New York Janet DiFiore is stepping down from her post.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said last week that an announcement was coming tomorrow in regards to a new ‘adventure’ in the area. That announcement has been delayed due to another big surprise.

An investigation is pending, but investigators said the death appears to be an accidental drowning.

It was someone’s lucky day in Oneida, NY after they bought a winning lottery ticket at the Kwik Fill on Main Street.

The Endicott Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of July 14th.

A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department.

The General Motors Corporation is recalling about 682,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

As Americans await a decision on widespread student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, some have already been able to have some or all of their debt erased.

Millions of families with children were able to qualify for the expanded child tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill, meaning they received a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child. Some lawmakers are now hoping to bring those monthly child tax credit payments back, despite concerns from one nonpartisan agency.

The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting, said the boy is now in critical condition.

Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs amid the start of a new telework policy.

Four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children.

While Americans await the Biden administration’s decision on federal student loan forgiveness, the Education Department is encouraging millions to consider applying for a forgiveness program that’s already in place.

San Diego is known for many things including the area’s incredible beaches, near-perfect weather, Comic-Con, and Balboa Park, just to name a few. But “America’s Finest City” is also known for a large population of an adorable and incredibly protective creatures: sea lions.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown off the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy.

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday.

Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
State
New York State
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Oneida, NY
State
Virginia State
Endicott, NY
Government
City
Endicott, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa-Montour to Drop “Indians” School Mascot

Say goodbye to the Odessa-Montour Indians. The school district is moving forward with its plans to replace its mascot and logo with “Grizzlies” in response to pending state legislation that all schools in New York drop Native American nicknames. For sports programs that are combined with Watkins Glen, the schools will be known as the “Schuyler Storm.”
ODESSA, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sticks

July 19th– Meet Sticks! Sticks is a 1 year-old male. He has the cutest little curled hair. He is a excited dog and will be very obedient. If you’re interested in Sticks, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Difiore
Person
Ivana Trump
WETM 18 News

Elmira home health aide sentenced for submitting fraudulent timesheets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-planned Ithaca microbrewery schedules August opening

ITHACA, N.Y.—Some business projects get off the ground quickly, while others may have a more drawn-out incubation process. Launching any business can be a risky venture — not only are there costs of getting it up and running, and finding the money to cover those costs, any number of external factor can throw a curveball into the best-laid plans.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Johnson City road closure

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Avenue A in Johnson City will be closed from Main Street to Helen Drive beginning tomorrow, July 20th. The street will be closed until Monday, July 25th, for water main replacement. The Johnson City Department of Public Works asks that you plan your route...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Court Of Appeals#The State Of New York#Chevrolet#Gmc Terrain#Americans
ithaca.com

It Was Love At First Sight For GreenStar’s New GM

Although Jeff Bessmer has been working on the West Coast prior to taking the helm at GreenStar, he’s not a stranger to the Ithaca institution. In fact, it was love at first sight. “I visited GreenStar for the first time eight or ten years ago. I had a good friend from college who lives here. I went out and visited him and went to his wedding, and that’s the first time I shopped at GreenStar. I was blown away at how beautiful it is, and all the fresh and amazing food, and then also, especially since I’ve moved here, at how much the Ithaca community loves GreenStar and cares about it and its values. It really impresses me. And fresh and delicious food is fun. I really believe we’re in the golden age of food,” Bessmer said.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Weekend situation in Oneonta peacefully resolved

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A situation which resulted in a 23 hour standoff between police and an individual on the east side of Oneonta came to a peaceful resolution Sunday evening. The incident began Saturday in the area of Emmons Hill Road. Several roads around the location were shutdown...
ONEONTA, NY
94 KXZ

State Police Arrest Oneonta Man Following 23-Hour Standoff

It was a situation that arose at about 8:00 pm on Saturday in Oneonta, NY with State Troopers arriving at the home of an Oneonta man whose residence is located near the Farmhouse Diner on State Route 7 on Emmons Hill Road. According to State Police, their intention was to interview him for his involvement in a theft from Price Chopper in Oneonta on June 20th.
ONEONTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
The Ithaca Voice

Paris Baguette prepares to bake new ground in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Downtown Ithaca will soon see the opening of a new bakery cafe, Paris Baguette, a global chain that will take over the former Benchwarmers Restaurant and Sports Bar location on the Commons, in the Sage Building. Paris Baguette, touted as a “neighborhood bakery cafe,” is a franchise with...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Binghamton man wanted for Grand Larceny

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jordan Ryder on an outstanding Grand Larceny warrant and is asking Broome County Residents for assistance. Ryder is a white male who is 6’3″ and weighs 165 pounds, He is known to frequent the Bigelow...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy