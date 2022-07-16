ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

16-year-old shot, killed at Southern Maryland fire department carnival

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A man is facing charges for shooting and killing a 16-year-old at a fire department carnival in Southern Maryland, according to police. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 10:57 p.m. Friday at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department located at 24801 Three Notch Road in...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 25

americanmade
3d ago

Bringing the crime from the city to our home now. It’s becoming more and more as time passes. Even leaving doors unlocked is no longer done. Makes my heart sad

Reply
17
T Hawk, the real
2d ago

Seems nowhere is safe from this violence. It's not the guns, it's the failure of society glamorizing thuggish behavior, but fails to punish accordingly! This killer needs to go straight to someone's chair or chamber, and MD needs to bring back the death penalty and use it often.

Reply
11
JoAnna Dibble
3d ago

My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family's 🙏 😞. This kind of stuff has to end. We need to use our brains 🧠 more, use counseling, meds if needed. However the violence has to stop being the only way to handle things.

Reply
5
