Is Another AEW Star Finished With The Company?

By Tyler Miller
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were to look at Fuego Del Sol’s Twitter page today, you would never know he is or ever was a part of the AEW roster. This is causing some speculation on the star’s status with the company. The masked superstar took to Twitter last night...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

Worst SummerSlam Matches in WWE History

We're only weeks away from wrestling's marquee event of the warm months. SummerSlam 2022 will commence on July 30 in Nashville, marking it the first SummerSlam to be held in July rather than August. It's 12 days away and it's already making history. In preparation for the rapidly approaching event,...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Kevin Nash On What He Doesn’t Like About WWE’s Current Product

In an the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about the issue he has with WWE’s current product, as well as his thoughts on the modern style of wrestling. Here are highlights:. On what he realized watching a recent episode of WWE...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Hasim Rahman Jr. reveals details behind sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I was told if I knock him out, I most likely wasn’t going to get paid”

Hasim Rahman Jr. has given his side of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Gold Blooded’ is set to face ‘The Problem Child’ next month in New York. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner came together on short notice after Tommy Fury pulled out of his matchup with Paul. Despite the short notice nature, the bout has a lot of attention already.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Bill Goldberg Addresses Rumor That He Changed the Finish of Match With Bray Wyatt

Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about his win over Bray Wyatt at the 2020 Super Showdown PPV event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg denied a rumor that he had the finish changed. Here are the highlights:
WWE
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Destroys Opponent In Seven-Second KO

Amateur MMA fighter Stanley Senatus looked like a seasoned professional in a wild knockout win over Christian Acerbo at a Flex Fights event. The 135lb Senatus made quick work of Acerbo on Saturday at Flex Fights: Fight Festival in Farmingville, NY. Just seconds into the fight, Senatus overwhelmed Acerbo with a flurry of punches to put his opponent in early trouble.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tamina Reveals What Made Her Break Down When The Rock Bought Her A House

Recently, a clip went viral on social media of WWE legend, The Rock, buying a brand new house for Tamina. Understandably, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion became emotional in the video when she first walked in. During a recent appearance on “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin,” Tamina...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Stepping Away From Professional Wrestling

The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but it looks like at least one name will be going on hiatus. AQA recently took to social media to announce that she’s stepping away from professional wrestling when she issued the following statement:. “I want to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Larry Zbyszko Was Instrumental In Helping WWE Land Big HOF Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame includes some massive names WWE has showcased over the years, but there is only one longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time and his name is Bruno Sammartino. While on Facebook with “Captain’s Corner”, WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko revealed he was instrumental in landing...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Praises The Beauty Of Top WWE Star’s Sister

Jim Ross is apparently smitten by Natalya’s older sister, Jenni Neidhart. While responding to a skimpy photo drop of the Neidhart sisters, Ross referred to Jenni as “gorgeous” while wishing she were closer to his age. In response, Natalya promised to pass on JR’s message to Jenni....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Lil Scrappy Responds To AEW Dark Star’s BattleSlam Challenge

The fight is on for Lil Scrappy in his backyard of Atlanta, as the rapper will be in singles wrestling competition on July 28. Scrappy will be facing Baron Black at BattleSlam: The Takeover, which will be the third wrestling event Black’s promotion has done. BattleSlam highlights the cross-over power between pro wrestling and hip-hop, a concept that will be taken to its logical conclusion when Scrappy becomes the first career rapper to wrestle for the promotion. Scrappy got physical with Black at Battle Slam: The Fight For ATL when he gave the “AEW Dark” star a Rock Bottom, which incited a fight between the two. Earlier this month, Black cut a promo on Scrappy, challenging him to a match at The Takeover, and over the weekend, Scrappy responded with a video of his own.
ATLANTA, GA
stillrealtous.com

Update On When CM Punk Is Expected To Return

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Adam Page at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, but his celebration was short-lived as he announced a few days later that he would have to take time off due to injury. Punk last wrestled on the June...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW’s Jade Cargill Breaks WWE HOFer’s Impressive Record

Jade Cargill has reached a huge milestone in her short but impactful professional wrestling career. Cargill surpassed 500 days in her undefeated streak as part of AEW on July 16, as pointed out by Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter. “Jade Cargill passed 500 days undefeated in AEW this week. Goldberg’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Morton Praises The Growth Of Top AEW Star

When you’ve wrestled for 40-plus years, you can safely say that you have done everything. Ricky Morton is one of those guys. The 65-year-old, alongside Rock ‘N Roll Express partner Robert Gibson, has won countless tag team championships all over the world, and to this day the two are still going strong. As such, Morton has seen many talented wrestlers come and go, and there’s one guy today he’s particularly proud of: “Hangman” Adam Page.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Debuts New Look

On Saturday All Elite Wrestling held tapings for AEW Dark in Orlando, and Fuego Del Sol introduced a new look when he showed up wearing a much darker mask compared to the bright masks that fans are used to seeing him wear. Recently Fuego Del Sol got fans talking on...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Edge’s Return To WWE TV

While signals are mixed on whether “WWE Raw” is actually returning to a TV-14 rating, it does seem confirmed that the “Raw” brand is about to get Rated-R. According to Fightful Select, “The Rated-R Superstar,” Edge, is set to return to WWE programming soon, with current plans pointing to the former Judgment Day leader being reintroduced at the July 25th episode of “Raw” in Manhattan, New York. The show will be the first episode of “Raw” to be broadcast from the famous Madison Square Garden since September 9th, 2019.
