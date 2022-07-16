Is Another AEW Star Finished With The Company?

The fight is on for Lil Scrappy in his backyard of Atlanta, as the rapper will be in singles wrestling competition on July 28. Scrappy will be facing Baron Black at BattleSlam: The Takeover, which will be the third wrestling event Black’s promotion has done. BattleSlam highlights the cross-over power between pro wrestling and hip-hop, a concept that will be taken to its logical conclusion when Scrappy becomes the first career rapper to wrestle for the promotion. Scrappy got physical with Black at Battle Slam: The Fight For ATL when he gave the “AEW Dark” star a Rock Bottom, which incited a fight between the two. Earlier this month, Black cut a promo on Scrappy, challenging him to a match at The Takeover, and over the weekend, Scrappy responded with a video of his own.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO