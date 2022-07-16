ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Singer Ty Herndon: Meth Almost Drove Me to Suicide

By Emily Hernandez
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry singer Ty Herndon told Page Six he nearly killed himself on New Year’s Eve in 2020 after a crystal meth relapse. He said he doesn’t remember it, but he managed to...

www.thedailybeast.com

Ty Herndon
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

Mickey Rooney Jr., Actor, Musician, and Son of Screen Legend, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney Jr., the former Mickey Mouse Club star and eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has died. He was 77. The death was confirmed in a Facebook post by Paul Peterson, a friend and fellow Mousketeer. “Mickey Rooney Jr peacefully passed away this morning in Arizona,” Peterson wrote. “I first met Mickey, the oldest of nine siblings sired by his famous father when he and Timmy were hired by Disney to be Mouseketeers in 1955. [He] was tall and talented. He could sing, dance and act… and get in trouble. We three were fired for Conduct Unbecoming a Mouse!”
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Suicide
NBC News

Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

Actress Mary Mara, who appeared in "ER" and "Law & Order," was found dead in an upstate New York river in what is believed to be a drowning. Police say Mara's body showed no signs of foul play as the investigation continue.June 28, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Country Music
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Posts Sweet Wedding Day Pics: ‘Best Day of My Life’

Since departing Chicago PD in 2017, series alum and actress Sophia Bush has officially found her “happily ever after.” Following her time on the NBC show, she found work on Good Sam‘s brief stint on CBS. More recently, she reunited with one of her One Tree Hill costars for a new project. Now though, she’s sharing with Chicago PD fans some of the happiest moments of her life. About a month after the former One Chicago star shared her “I do’s” with new husband Grant Hughes, the actress posted a sweet moment from their special day on Instagram.
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Wife Dies on Wedding Day, Simon Cowell Offers Condolences

11:02 AM PT -- Simon Cowell, who served as a judge during Tom's time on the show, just released an emotional statement about Dani's death, telling TMZ, "As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES

