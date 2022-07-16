Country Singer Ty Herndon: Meth Almost Drove Me to Suicide

Since departing Chicago PD in 2017, series alum and actress Sophia Bush has officially found her “happily ever after.” Following her time on the NBC show, she found work on Good Sam‘s brief stint on CBS. More recently, she reunited with one of her One Tree Hill costars for a new project. Now though, she’s sharing with Chicago PD fans some of the happiest moments of her life. About a month after the former One Chicago star shared her “I do’s” with new husband Grant Hughes, the actress posted a sweet moment from their special day on Instagram.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO