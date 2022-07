Crystal Adams, a holistic wellness coach in Austin, TX, earns an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) ICF credential

Popular Houston-area Chinese restaurant Bamboo House opened in Austin this month. It’s found at 7010 Easy Wind Drive, Unit 100 in the Crestview neighborhood as of July 13. The star of Bamboo’s menu is the Peking duck, available by the half or whole: roasted crispy duck cut and served with hoisin and plum sauces, scallions, cucumbers, and duck broth soup, plus optional spring pancakes.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO