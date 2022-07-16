Man dead after crash in Decatur

( Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misstatement about what police said. )

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur Police said a man is dead after a crash.

In a news release, officers said that at around 11:15 p.m. on July 15th, Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road to a man asleep at the wheel in a Chrysler 300.

While the DPD and DFD were arriving, the man fled the scene driving west on Mound Road.

The man rear-ended a man driving a Ford Escape on Mound, and then proceeded to hit two trees and rolled over.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 57-year-old man from St. Louis, MO. was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities said there was no indication that the driver of the Escape was under the influence of alcohol.

DPD said based on the damage, speed contributed to this crash.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating. No other information available at this time.



