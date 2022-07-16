ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Man dead after crash in Decatur

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTh3Q_0gi6CZs100

( Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misstatement about what police said. )

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur Police said a man is dead after a crash.

In a news release, officers said that at around 11:15 p.m. on July 15th, Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road to a man asleep at the wheel in a Chrysler 300.

While the DPD and DFD were arriving, the man fled the scene driving west on Mound Road.

The man rear-ended a man driving a Ford Escape on Mound, and then proceeded to hit two trees and rolled over.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 57-year-old man from St. Louis, MO. was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities said there was no indication that the driver of the Escape was under the influence of alcohol.

DPD said based on the damage, speed contributed to this crash.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating. No other information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur driver in high speed crash now charged with street racing

DECATUR — The Decatur man prosecutors blame for a crash that inflicted terrible injuries on a high school teacher is now charged with aggravated street racing and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. Decatur police crash reconstruction reports said Rashean D. Vorties, 27, was hurtling along at more than...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Stolen car crashes near Centennial Park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a car crash near Centennial Park Wednesday night. Champaign Police confirmed the car was stolen when it crashed into a tree in the area of Sangamon and Crescent Drives. Witnesses said two men got out and ran away, ignoring their offers of assistance. This is a developing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police continue investigating stolen vehicle crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are still trying to find the suspect(s) involved in a stolen car investigation. Champaign Police responded to a crash near Centennial Park Wednesday night. Officers stated the car was stolen. It crashed into a tree near Sangamon and Crescent drives. Witnesses said two men got out […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pana man sentenced for meth manufacture, fleeing officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Pana was sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of meth manufacture and fleeing officers. Christopher Grear, 48, was charged with Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in […]
PANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

On-duty State Trooper hurt in crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Trooper was hurt Wednesday morning when their car was hit by a truck while on duty. The crash happened in Monticello at Kirby Medical Center just after 7 a.m. State Police officials said a semi-truck was backing out of a private drive across Medical Center Drive to a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Logan Co. Police looking for suspect in burglary case

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving a burglary case. In a Facebook post, Sheriff’s Office officials said they are looking for a man in connection to a recent daytime burglary. Officers said the man may be driving a dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for shooter

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who shot a child. Decatur police were called to St. Mary’s Hospital for a gunshot victim on July 13 around 2:00 PM. The child had life-threatening injuries. Officers were then able to determine the shooting happened near East William and North East Street. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police search for wanted man

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they want you to be on the lookout for a man. In a Facebook post, officers said Kristopher M. Grider is wanted out of Macon County for armed violence. If you know Grider’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Decatur Police#Chrysler#Dpd#Dfd#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAX

Man arrested in shooting

A man has been arrested in the connection with a shooting on July 12 that left one 18 year old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. Deputies found five 9mm shell casings in the intersection of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. Witnesses told Deputies the suspect was walking in the area and became involved in an argument with people riding in the victim’s vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Teens arrested in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a pair of teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Officers said they responded to HSHS St. John’s Hospital that day for a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Elevated officer presence for training

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said there will be an elevated police presence in Chatham Wednesday afternoon. In a news release, officers stated their emergency response and crisis negotiation teams are training near Walnut Street and Gordon Drive. It will be in that area as well as at Glenwood High School. The training is […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Two arrested for gun offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police made two arrests early Saturday morning after the arrestees were discovered to have guns. The first arrest happened just before 2 a.m. Members of the Street Crimes Unit spotted a car in the area of Lowell Avenue and Maple Street and made contact with the occupants. They observed open […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCIA

Springfield Fire investigating house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has released new information about a fire it responded to Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 5th and Cedar Streets for a report of a house on fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames showing from the windows. Firefighters made entry to attack the fire […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Coroner's jury, with no sign of Decatur victim's body, returns homicide verdict

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury decided Wednesday that Norma J. Crutchfield’s death was a homicide even though the Decatur woman’s body has never been found. The jurors accepted Decatur police evidence that the 41-year-old victim had been killed, dismembered and her final resting place is in garbage bags dumped in the Macon County landfill.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for distributing 11 pounds of meth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 47-year-old man from Mechanicsburg was sentenced in federal court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine in central Illinois Gerald Hunley was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He had been indicted in November […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

U of I student reportedly scammed out of $60,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign reported Wednesday that she was scammed out of $60,000, according to the police. Officials said the student first received a call in March from someone who claimed to be a Chinese police officer. The caller said that the student was involved in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
capitolwolf.com

House Fire Under Investigation

Authorities are investigation a house fire that occurred on the corner of 5th and Cedar streets Tuesday in Springfield. Fire crews responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. when heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the home’s first floor windows. Crews had the fire out in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police seeing benefits of license plate cameras

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both police departments in the Twin Cities will soon have more digital eyes on the streets thanks to automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras. Monday night, Normal council approved the purchase of 27 cameras from Flock Safety for its police department in an effort to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy