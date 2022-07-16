ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Frost Factory is whipping up boozy craft slushies at The Banks

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6fm6_0gi6CJzd00

CINCINNATI — There's nothing better in the summer heat than a nice cold slushie, and now a new business at The Banks is serving up boozy slushies for you to enjoy.

Frost Factory, which opened at the end of June, offers a variety of slushie flavors, including mango margarita, orange dream, raspberry lemonade sangria, pineapple upside down and many more.

There are also non-spiked slushies that customers can choose and either add their favorite type of liquor to or enjoy as a non-alcoholic option. The slushie flavors continually change with the season so you can always come back and try something new.

Other than its signature slushies, The Frost Factory also has a full cocktail menu, beer, wine, seltzers and shots.

In terms of drink sizes, customers can choose between 12 ounce cups, 20 ounce cups or 32 ounce buckets. The business is also located in The Banks' DORA so customers can opt for a 16 ounce DORA cup if they want to sit outside and walk around.

"The idea for The Frost Factory came from the love of frozen cocktails and the desire to create a one of a kind, exciting experience for our customers," the bar's website said.

While The Frost Factory runs on normal bar hours, it is a family-friendly establishment with plenty of non-alcoholic options.

This is the company's second location, with its first located at Liberty Center.

You can view The Frost Factory's hour for its location at The Banks below:

  • Monday — 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tuesday — 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday — 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thursday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Friday — 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Saturday — 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Sunday — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familydestinationsguide.com

40 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Teeming with life and rich culture, Cincinnati is a place for the adventurous; be it for its fun attractions or its many amazing dining choices. And it’s not just about its popular chili, there are so many other dishes and cuisines to go crazy over while you’re here.
CINCINNATI, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these local shops

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what better way to celebrate than with a sweet treat!. If you're looking to celebrate today with some sweet treats here is a list of all the shops offering discounted or free scoops in honor of the holiday. Graeter's Ice Cream. In honor...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hotel rooms hard to find leading up to Cincinnati Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Music Festival is back and the event is resulting in fully booked hotels. Once again, people from all over the country will be packing into Paul Brown Stadium this weekend for the Cincinnati Music Festival with Janet Jackson headlining the event. Jason Dunn with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Liberty Center, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Music Festival is back: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G returns to the Queen City this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Singer, songwriter and actress Janet Jackson is headlining the three-day event with Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson, Toni! Tony! Tone! and more. It all kicks...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Liquor#Summer Heat#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Banks#Mango Margarita#Dora#The Frost Factory
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame to Debut First Eight Stars at Andrew J Brady Music Center

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will open to the public during one of the city’s largest tourism weekend of the year. As an official event of The Cincinnati Music Festival, on July 23 the soon-to-be star-studded Walk of Fame will unveil its second round of inductees and its official star design while offering live music, celebrity appearances and a roller skating activity.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a city official confirms to FOX19 NOW. Andy Kuchta, Springdale’s economic development director, said big box retailer’s real estate company officially notified him earlier this month, on July 7.
SPRINGDALE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLWT 5

Malibu Barbie Truck coming to Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — Come on Barbie, let's go party!. Next month, a Malibu Barbie Pop-Truck will be parked at the Kenwood Towne Center near the Cheesecake Factory. Barbie fans will be able to check out an all-new limited edition 70s-inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck. Shoppers will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal CARE in need of dog food

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal CARE could run out of dog food by Monday due to shipping problems and problems with capacity at their shelter. Ray Anderson with the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter says that the issue is from a delayed order for about 200 dogs. “We have a regular...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!

This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Twin actors star in Kings Island’s ‘Off The Rails’

MASON, Ohio — Twin 13-year-old brothers Kayde and Liam Keffer are calling Ohio home for the summer as they star in Kings Island’s ‘Off The Rails.’. This young performer at Kings Island isn’t one of a kind. In fact, he’s got a twin brother who he shares the starring role with.
MASON, OH
insideradio.com

Cincinnati Rock Radio Veteran Jay Gilbert Exits WOFX.

Longtime Cincinnati rock radio personality Jay Gilbert wrapped up his eight-year tenure at Cumulus Media classic rock “92.5 The Fox” WOFX Friday afternoon (July 15). “Changes are coming, and I decided it was time to go," Gilbert told Cincinnati Public Radio news/talk WVXU (91.7). "I've been doing this for a long time."
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Dogs rescued from hoarding situation brought to SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — More than a dozen dogs are now under the care of SPCA Cincinnati after a rescue mission in Franklin County, Indiana. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, said nearly 100 dogs were taken from a hoarding situation in Salt Creek Township. The shelter sent its operations and medical team to help the Franklin County Humane Society retrieve and examine the dogs before bringing 18 back to Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy