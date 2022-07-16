The Frost Factory is whipping up boozy craft slushies at The Banks

CINCINNATI — There's nothing better in the summer heat than a nice cold slushie, and now a new business at The Banks is serving up boozy slushies for you to enjoy.

Frost Factory, which opened at the end of June, offers a variety of slushie flavors, including mango margarita, orange dream, raspberry lemonade sangria, pineapple upside down and many more.

There are also non-spiked slushies that customers can choose and either add their favorite type of liquor to or enjoy as a non-alcoholic option. The slushie flavors continually change with the season so you can always come back and try something new.

Other than its signature slushies, The Frost Factory also has a full cocktail menu, beer, wine, seltzers and shots.

In terms of drink sizes, customers can choose between 12 ounce cups, 20 ounce cups or 32 ounce buckets. The business is also located in The Banks' DORA so customers can opt for a 16 ounce DORA cup if they want to sit outside and walk around.

"The idea for The Frost Factory came from the love of frozen cocktails and the desire to create a one of a kind, exciting experience for our customers," the bar's website said.

While The Frost Factory runs on normal bar hours, it is a family-friendly establishment with plenty of non-alcoholic options.

This is the company's second location, with its first located at Liberty Center.

You can view The Frost Factory's hour for its location at The Banks below: