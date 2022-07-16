ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here’s what the governor is doing to fight lawlessness in the Twin Cities

By News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL – Last weekend, the State Patrol made nearly 1,500 traffic stops in a successful effort to help stop illegal street racing, dangerous driving, and other criminal activity in the Twin Cities. The State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have stepped up to help...

Video: Kids in diapers swear at, attack cops in Minnesota

New video published online Sunday shows young children, including one wearing only a diaper, shouting profanities and physically attacking police officers in St. Paul, Minnesota. “Shut up, b-tch,” one of the children yells before hitting a police officer, according to footage of the incident. “Shut the f-ck up!”
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
911 transcript, officer personnel files offer insight into police killing of Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS -- Newly released documents offer more background on the police killing of a man in a south Minneapolis apartment after an hourslong standoff last week.Two police snipers shot and killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg Thursday morning after he allegedly fired into a neighbor's apartment. Police said they negotiated with him for hours before killing him, but have not said what made the snipers decide to shoot.On Monday, transcripts from the 911 call that brought police to the apartment building in the Seward neighborhood were released, along with personnel files for the two officers who shot Sundberg, Zach Seraphine and Aaron...
St. Paul police: Dog injured after house shot at 12 times

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a dozen gunshots were fired at a house early Tuesday morning, injuring the family's dog. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired report at a residence on the 1400 block of Virginia Street. Police say officers arrived and received information that the house had been shot at around 12 times. There were no people injured in the incident, but the family dog, Athena, was struck in the right rear leg. The 4-year-old husky was then taken to the Como Park Animal Hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover. Officers located 9mm bullet casings and some bullet fragments near the home, and the evidence will be examined by the forensic unit, police said. "The victims of the shooting reported they heard a vehicle driving away from the scene, but were unable to describe it. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but under investigation," police said in a release. There are no known suspects at this time. 
