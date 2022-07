SAN JOSE – Amy's Kitchen announced that its large frozen food plant in San Jose is closing its doors later this year, a move that stunned employees who showed up for work on Monday.The company cited ongoing supply chain issues and higher prices for ingredients as the reason for shutting down the plant, which makes frozen organic pizzas, on Las Plumas Avenue.Apparently, that final decision was made very quickly, because employees said they were blindsided Monday by the bad news."Si, todos estamos, in shock," said worker Alma Martinez came into work today and then was told to go home because...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO