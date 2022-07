A recent rundown of each NFL team’s biggest snubs from the Pro Football Hall of Fame got it right for the Chiefs when they selected Otis Taylor. When it comes to the team’s presence in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio, the Kansas City Chiefs are fairly well represented. Throughout the team’s storied history, a significant number of legends of the game have called K.C. their home, and Arrowhead Stadium has hosted some of football’s most iconic moments. That said, there is one name most fans in Chiefs Kingdom would agree is missing in the hallowed halls of the HOF: wide receiver Otis Taylor.

