Woman dies in 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she succumbed to her injuries.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman died after a fire broke out in an Allentown apartment building early Saturday morning.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke on the 800 block of Walnut Street just before 6 a.m.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the 40-year-old woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.

