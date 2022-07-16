2022 Beds Along the Bighorns

The historic locomotive that is located at Rotary Park at the corner of Broadway and 5th Street in Sheridan will not be moving anytime soon. The Sheridan City Council on a 5 to 2 vote Monday night, voted against a resolution that would have been the first step in moving the engine to property located just on the other side of the 5th Street railroad crossing and kitty-corner to where the locomotive is currently located.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO