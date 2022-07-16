2022 Beds Along the Bighorns

The Downtown Sheridan Association is inviting the public to the Goose Creek Polo Cup on July 31, at the Flying H Polo Club. Cost is only $20 per car load of people. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, DSA President Kristin Herbst told listeners the level of athleticism displayed on the field during the competition is second to none with some of the world’s top professional polo players jumping in the game.
Wyoming is rich in history. The Cowboy State was frontier and has played an integral part in the settling of other states in the America West. Preserving that history for future generations is only a part of the mission statement of the Sheridan Community Land Trust, but one they put priority on accomplishing.
The Hub on Smith has announced Ryan Landis has joined the team as the new director of operations. The Hub on Smith is a 501(c)(3) organization located in Sheridan, Wyo. Its mission is to celebrate, embrace and serve older adults for the betterment of the community. According to the Hub,...
TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers ended the regular season yesterday with a double header sweep of Rock Springs ending their nine game home stand with an 8-1 record and finish the regular season with a record of 40-12 overall. Head coach Ben Phillips says it was a great...
BILLINGS — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Georgia couple who died last week when their private plane crashed in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo, Wyoming. Charles and Kelli Schell took off from Powell, Wyoming around 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 in their Cessna...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ernest Hemingway was one of the most influential American authors of the 20th century. And it turns out, he spent a significant amount of time in his early career in the Beartooth Mountains near Cooke City. That’s why the International Hemingway Society is holding...
A recent graduate from Sheridan High School will soon launch himself to new heights. Pole Vaulter Ryan Karajanis has signed his letter of intent to join the track and field team at South Dakota State University, in particular the pole vault event. During his time at Sheridan he was the...
A plane crashed 15 miles northwest of Buffalo on Thursday, killing two people on board and starting a fire in the Bighorn National Forest, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. On Friday, the Sheriff's Office received a call from air traffic control in...
Co-founder and Executive Director of Uprising, Terri Markham, appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to talk about the education and training the 501(c)(3) completes throughout the year. Uprising was founded to empower communities, volunteers, and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education, and outreach. Markham...
Nearly all of Fremont County and most of east-central Wyoming are under red flag and other heat-related warnings Monday and Tuesday, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service at 9:20 a.m. Laramie County is under a fire weather watch or a heat advisory on Tuesday, and most...
The historic locomotive that is located at Rotary Park at the corner of Broadway and 5th Street in Sheridan will not be moving anytime soon. The Sheridan City Council on a 5 to 2 vote Monday night, voted against a resolution that would have been the first step in moving the engine to property located just on the other side of the 5th Street railroad crossing and kitty-corner to where the locomotive is currently located.
Due to the critical fire conditions in Sheridan County, Partial Fire Restrictions will be implemented effective 8 a.m. July 22. According to a release, the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners took this action upon the recommendations of Chris Thomas, County Fire Warden and rural fire department Chiefs. These restrictions...
Teachers, faculty and staff within the Northern Wyoming Community College will soon have bigger paychecks. As part of the fiscal year 2023 budget that was approved last week by the Board of Trustees, pay raises were included for anyone in the district, regardless if they work in Sheridan, Buffalo or Gillette.
Haunting legends throughout America draw visitors to experience the paranormal. But the tale of the “Crazy Woman” in Buffalo, Wyo. is one more of sadness than fear. Although you’ll hear a few variations, they all tell the story of a woman who suffered a tragic fate. Let’s learn more about this “Crazy Woman” and what you can do when visiting Wyoming.
