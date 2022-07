Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO