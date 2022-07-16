ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

3 dogs, 3 cats rescued from Eugene house fire

By KEZI Staff
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore.-- Several pets were rescued from a house fire Saturday morning. Eugene Springfield fire crews...

www.kezi.com

kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Jesse

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jesse is a smart, handsome fellow looking for a fresh start in a new home!. Jesse is an orange tabby cat who loves routine and needs to know his people will be around when he needs them. He enjoys playing around, being petted and spending time outdoors. Greenhill Humane Society staff say he’s super friendly, talkative, and very affectionate.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Minor airlifted, driver hospitalized after rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
philomathnews.com

Fire & Rescue Calls: July 8-14, 2022

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of July 8-14: FRIDAY, JULY 8. • Public assistance, 10:30 a.m., 30700 block of Decker Ridge Road. SATURDAY, JULY...
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Linn County Fair reports almost 30,000 attendees this year

ALBANY, Ore. -- Good weather, good entertainment and a strong sense of community combined to bring nearly 30,000 people to the Linn County Fair this year, organizers said. The three-day event, which ran from last Thursday, July 14, through last Saturday, July 16, featured rodeo action, live music shows and carnival rides among other attractions. Fair organizers said the fine weather contributed to high attendance, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for all days of the fair. Organizers said attendance blew the 2019 fair out of the water, with only the 2021 fair beating it in numbers.
LINN COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Law Enforcement at the Oregon Country Fair, July 19

UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area. Activity from Sheriff’s Deputies during the event are as follows: CITATIONS (125): 25 Seatbelt; 65 Speeding; 8 Driving while suspended/ No license; 23 Misc. moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc); 4 Misc. equipment violations; 1 DUII; 191 Warnings. OTHER CALLS FOR SERVICE: 1 Warrant arrest; 3 Trespass Complaints; 3 Traffic Hazard Complaints; 2 Theft Reports; 1 Reckless Driving; 2 Missing Person Complaints; 3 Illegal Camping Complaints; 1 Deceased Subject Report.
VENETA, OR

