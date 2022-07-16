3 dogs, 3 cats rescued from Eugene house fire

ALBANY, Ore. -- Good weather, good entertainment and a strong sense of community combined to bring nearly 30,000 people to the Linn County Fair this year, organizers said. The three-day event, which ran from last Thursday, July 14, through last Saturday, July 16, featured rodeo action, live music shows and carnival rides among other attractions. Fair organizers said the fine weather contributed to high attendance, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for all days of the fair. Organizers said attendance blew the 2019 fair out of the water, with only the 2021 fair beating it in numbers.
