Three individuals have been convicted of attempting to traffic hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana from New Jersey into Maryland, the state's attorney announced. Geoffrey Raheim Brown, 29, of Bel Air, MD, Keneil Carlos Callender, 32, of Edgewater, NJ, and Danita Ginette Cromwell, 46, of Elkton, MD have been convicted for conspiracy to import into Maryland at least 28 grams of cocaine, Albert Peisinger, Jr., State’s Attorney for Harford County, announced on Monday, July 18.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO