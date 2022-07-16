ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Essential Emma Thompson Performances From 'Late Night' to 'Sense and Sensibility'

By Sofia Sheehan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s, a generation of British actors like Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter took over the world with their intelligent and understated acting style. The best of this group, however, is Emma Thompson. No other actress can be as funny and as heartbreaking as Thompson, and she has only...

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
Peter Dinklage Joins 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Lionsgate announced today that four-time Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) will be joining the expansive cast of the upcoming feature film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Dinklage will be joining the production as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, and will star opposite Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.
‘The Gray Man’ Review: Ryan Gosling’s Amusing Spy Can’t Save the Russo Brothers’ Mediocre Thriller

When Joe and Anthony Russo started directing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they felt like an odd choice for a world that already had films from directors like Kenneth Branagh, Joe Johnston, and Shane Black. At the time, they were known for their work in comedy, having written and directed 2002’s Welcome to Collinwood, directed 2006’s You, Me and Dupree, and working on some of the best comedy series of the 2000s-2010s, like Arrested Development, Community, and Happy Endings. But the Russo brothers thrived in the MCU, directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.
First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying

Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
Here Are the Differences Between the 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Book and Movie

The Reese Witherspoon-produced film adaptation of Delia Owens' New York Times bestseller, Where the Crawdads Sing, is finally in theaters, with Daisy Edgar-Jones shining in the lead role of Kya Clark. The movie stays true to the novel's core values and even executes minute details with a genuine eye toward the original text. Almost every aspect is included in the translation. However, there are a few elements of the book that are not included or are changed in Lucy Alibar's screenplay. From discussions of race, chronology, and through-line themes, to silly little details that might not seem necessary at first glance, there are plenty of topics to go over when comparing the two works.
'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
'Knock at the Cabin': M. Night Shyamalan's Film Is Actually An Adaptation of 'The Cabin at the End of the World'

After much speculation, horror author Paul Tremblay has confirmed that filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film Knock At The Cabin is an adaptation of his novel The Cabin at the End of the World. While the details of the movie have been kept tightly under wraps, the brief ‘home invasion’ plot description of the movie had fans wondering, and when the title was announced, they had more reasons to draw the correlation.
'The Princess' Documentary to Showcase an Immersive Look at Diana Spencer

It’s been almost 25 years since the tragic and unexpected death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the world continues to be gripped by her story. Since that cataclysmic day, the British royal and doting mother of two has had her life examined time and time again by documentary series, films, and dramatized productions, each seeking to tell more of the story behind the woman. Today, HBO has revealed that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Princess’ passing, they’ll be releasing a new documentary project titled The Princess on August 13. The late Princess’ story will be in good hands as Ed Perkins, the Oscar nominated director behind pieces including Black Sheep and Tell Me Who I Am, stood at the helm of its production.
Ethan Hawke Says Marvel “Might Not Be Director-Friendly”

Fresh off the success of Marvel’s Moon Knight and the horror hit The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke is having quite the year. While the actor has appeared in horror films before — in fact, he’s even worked with The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson before — it was a bit of a surprise to see him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given his conflicted views on superhero movies in the past.
Brett Goldstein Sent His Parents to 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Without Revealing He Was In It

Editor's note: the following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Most kids would let mom and dad know about their next big break before they have to see it for themselves. The same cannot be said for Brett Goldstein, who revealed that he sent his parents to see the latest Marvel offering, Thor: Love and Thunder without a word that a surprise awaited them at the end of the film.
'Not Another Church Movie' Casts Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Kevin Daniels & More

The cast of the upcoming spoof comedy film, Not Another Church Movie has been revealed by Deadline, and it is chock-full of star quality, from The Big Leap's Kevin Daniels to retired boxer and BAFTA winner Mickey Rourke and Set It Off's Vivica A. Fox. Also brought on board to take on supporting roles are Kyla Pratt, (The Proud Family) Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), and Tisha Campbell (House Party).
'Night of the Living Dead,' 'Arsenic and Old Lace,' and More Coming to Criterion in October

Criterion announced their full lineup of new titles for October, and considering it's a month made for all things creepy, the releases are truly ghoulish. After August gives a mix of more obscure films from the wider catalog of greats like Sidney Portier and Josh and Bennie Safdie, the six films for the spookiest month will see a collection of horror and horror-adjacent flicks that often go underappreciated, along with one massive giant rising from the grave once more. This wave of releases is as diverse as any, covering a very wide range of eras and backgrounds for a taste of the macabre from all corners of the filmmaking world.
7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
Mo’Nique Lands Comedy Special On Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Mo’Nique will premiere her first comedy special for Netflix after a public dispute with the streamer. Variety exclusively reported the Oscar Award-winning actress is bringing her comedic talent to the platform. No word on when the special will premiere. “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” expressed Mo’Nique in a clip shared on Netflix’s official social media accounts. More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy...
'The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The Misty Mountains, the ancient forests, and all the hills and dells of Middle-Earth are beckoning once more. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterful fantasy world have cause to rejoice with Amazon’s new The Lord of the Rings series set to explore a hitherto unseen age of Middle-Earth. This brand-new show will take fans back thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and its sequel trilogy, to a time when legends were made.
Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
10 of the Lowest Rated Films on Letterboxd

From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.
How 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Prioritizes Positivity Over Drama

Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.
