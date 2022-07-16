ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains sidelined

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

PIscotty (forearm) remains out Saturday against Houston. Piscotty exited Monday's game against the Rangers after getting hit...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
Oakland, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni sends message to Eagles, addresses increased expectations placed on franchise in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the surprises of the 2021 season, going from a last place finish in the NFC East the previous year to a winning record and a playoff spot in the conference. Jalen Hurts grew as a quarterback throughout the season, which helped pace the Eagles to the top-ranked rushing attack in the league. The defense also improved in the second half, as Philadelphia went 7-2 from Week 8 to Week 17 -- clinching a playoff berth with a week remaining in the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, analysis, full list of every draft pick as selection process wraps up Tuesday

The 2022 MLB Draft closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A total of 316 picks were made in the first 10 rounds (plus compensation rounds), and the final 300 picks are being made Tuesday. The three-day selection process started Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the top overall pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the second pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
MLB
CBS Sports

Colts' Tyquan Lewis: May miss camp

Lewis (knee) may miss training camp and start the season on the PUP list, Kevin Hickey of ColtsWire.com reports. Lewis suffered a significant knee injury in Week 8 against the Titans and finished last season on IR. He's still not fully recovered, and a status update on his return likely won't come until the team arrives for camp. Once healthy, Lewis should be a contributor in a rotational role on the Colts defensive line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Producing little with regular run

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Twins. Harrison delivered his fourth home run of the season and second in his last six games. He's been in the lineup for 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games but has hit just .195 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. Despite maintaining a .671 OPS and .298 wOBA across 231 plate appearances on the campaign, Harrison appears to be in line to continue to get regular playing time at second base for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cowboys 2022 training camp: Three battles to keep an eye on, with the spotlight on wide receiver

It can justifiably be stated that the Dallas Cowboys are in a worse position, roster-wise, than they were when they opened up training camp in Oxnard, California last July. They've moved on from Amari Cooper and La'el Collins and lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency -- three starters now deleted from their 2022 equation. The release of tight end Blake Jarwin makes Dalton Schultz the definitive TE1 in Dallas, but that may or may not be for long, considering they wouldn't acquiesce to his contractual demands and instead prefer to see him play under a franchise tag.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Panthers unveil new black alternate helmet, plus three questions every NFC East team must answer

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I've learned one thing over the past few weeks, it's that I've completely lost track of all the new helmets that have been unveiled this offseason. I might be slightly off, but it feels like we're seeing a new helmet every 47 hours, and the newest one came Tuesday when the Panthers unveiled a black helmet for 2022. The helmet is awesome and we'll be taking a look at it today.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH

