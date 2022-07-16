ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Riding pine Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barnhart isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Barnhart is out...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Tigers add experience on Day 2 of Draft

The Tigers have had the philosophy of drafting the best available player regardless of Major League need for at least the last 20 years. That won’t change any time soon. Still, if a fan watched Detroit’s offensive struggles this year and wondered where the bats are in the system, this is their kind of Draft.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, analysis, full list of every draft pick as selection process wraps up Tuesday

The 2022 MLB Draft closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A total of 316 picks were made in the first 10 rounds (plus compensation rounds), and the final 300 picks are being made Tuesday. The three-day selection process started Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the top overall pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the second pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
MLB
numberfire.com

Reds' Stuart Fairchild sitting versus Cardinals Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds did not include Stuart Fairchild in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fairchild will take a seat Sunday while Tommy Pham starts in left field and bats third. Fairchild homered against the Yankees in his first plate appearance with the Reds but has...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Producing little with regular run

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Twins. Harrison delivered his fourth home run of the season and second in his last six games. He's been in the lineup for 11 of the White Sox's last 12 games but has hit just .195 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. Despite maintaining a .671 OPS and .298 wOBA across 231 plate appearances on the campaign, Harrison appears to be in line to continue to get regular playing time at second base for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Taylor Motter: Released by Reds

Motter was released by the Reds on Monday, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports. Motter had spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Louisville before being released Monday, batting .250 with eight homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs over 132 at-bats over 39 games. The 32-year-old has big-league experience and will likely find another team in the near future.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Slugs 18th homer

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Athletics. Tucker tallied his 18th home run of the season by taking Adam Oller yard in the first inning. It was his third long ball in his last 14 games, during which time he's also racked up 11 RBI and seven runs scored despite hitting just .226. Tucker has had a very season, already setting a career-high in stolen bases while pacing to break the 100 RBI threshold in a season for the first time in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Smacks grand slam in win

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with the third grand slam of his career Saturday in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Athletics. The veteran catcher's second-inning long ball with the bases loaded proved to be the decisive play Saturday, as right-hander Justin Verlander (six shutout innings) and the Houston bullpen kept the Oakland bats quiet throughout the night. Maldonaodo is now up to nine home runs of the season, putting him within striking distance of the career-high 14 he slugged in 2017 with the Angels.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Sunday

Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Stanton will get a breather after he started seven straight games and went 7-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs in those contests. Tim Locastro will take over in right field and bat eighth in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Swipes three bags

Harris went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and three stolen bases in a 6-3 victory over Washington on Saturday. Harris singled and stole second in the fourth inning, walked, stole second and scored in the seventh and doubled and stole third in the ninth. The three times on base mark the seventh occasion in 47 games the rookie has done so, and he's one of only two players who's recorded double-digit thefts with under 50 games played. Harris is slashing an impressive .284/.320/.503 with eight home runs, 30 runs and 26 RBI.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO

