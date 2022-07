An iconic billboard that almost all visitors to Walt Disney World pass by during their visit to the resort will be removed in the coming days. The animated 3D Tower of Terror billboard on World Drive is set to be demolished and replaced with landscaping. Construction crews are already on site and preparing to knock down the large advertisement, which has stood for decades. Disney has given no reason for the demolition, but the billboard was frequently in need of repairs to keep the moving elevator, which drops from the top of the billboard to the bottom, in working function. The billboard was just repaired in 2021 after a period where the elevator had stopped moving entirely.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO