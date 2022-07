Every year there is some online debate as to whether there are any good beaches in CT. We just don't have a great beach rep in the Nutmeg State. I personally love Ocean Beach Park in New London but outside of that, I'm not a fan of CT beaches. They are either rocky, boring or extremely exclusionary. So, when I searched CT beaches on TikTok, I was not expecting much. My gut was right, the results were underwhelming.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO