ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Pedestrian killed in Friday night crash in Orange County, troopers say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2950NI_0gi68OVd00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said a Cadillac DeVille was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway when a pedestrian crossed the road, not in a marked crosswalk.

The Cadillac hit the pedestrian, who was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured and remained at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
CBS Denver

Missing person found dead in Summit County woods

A man who had been reported missing in June was found dead recently in a wooded area of Summit County.Craig Standlee was found dead inside a tent in the woods on July 8 near County Commons. His death was not considered to be suspicious. Standlee's was last seen in the Frisco area on June 9, and his family reported him missing on July 5. A 911 call was made reporting about a body found in the woods, and Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to discover the camp and recover the body. Summit County Coroner's Office was later able to identify Standlee as the deceased. 
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Dominican airline plane rips through communications tower and bursts into flames after crash landing at Miami Airport when landing gear failed: Three are rushed to hospital

A plane carrying more than 100 passengers crash-landed Monday at Miami Airport after its landing gear failed upon touchdown. The aircraft ripped through a small building and a communications tower while skidding on its belly across the tarmac before bursting into flames. Three people were rushed to the hospital after...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 3, who died after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him

A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy's drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat. Kendrick Engram Jr, three, was discovered by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus after he had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.
COLUMBUS, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
113K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy