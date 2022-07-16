Pedestrian killed in Friday night crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers said a Cadillac DeVille was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway when a pedestrian crossed the road, not in a marked crosswalk.

The Cadillac hit the pedestrian, who was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured and remained at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

