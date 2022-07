It has been about two decades of animosity between Trina and Khia, but it seems as if the latter is the one carrying the beef along all these years. It isn't difficult to come across the scathing remarks Khia has said about Trina, often hitting below the belt and speaking on sensitive topics related to the "Da Baddest B*tch" icon. Trina has seemingly taken it all in stride, but with each unanswered prod from the "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" rapper, things only intensify. Khia has even challenged her to a Verzuz—something Trina rejected while later appearing on the series with Eve.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO