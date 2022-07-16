Brad Miller in lineup for Texas Saturday

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is expected to compete for the starting job with rookie Greg Dulcich, according to Mike Klis of 9news. Okwuegbunam is expected to have an increased role this season following Noah Fant's departure to Seattle, but he will need to beat out Greg Dulcich first. Asked about Dulcich being drafted, Okwuegbunam said "I’m still just focusing and approaching it as being ready to step into that No. 1 spot and do the best to my ability and approach every day the same". According to Klis, the battle between the two tight ends figures to be one of the most "closely contested" training camp competitions. Okwuegbunam earned Pro Football Focus' fourteenth highest receiving grade (72.5) last season among all tight ends.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO