Brad Miller in lineup for Texas Saturday

The Denver Broncos could feature screen passes more heavily in 2022 with Russell Wilson at the helm, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos are looking to pack a wallop in the extremely tough AFC West this season, and part of that is making the most of their dynamic offensive weapons. Screen passes could be a big part of that, as second-year back Javonte Williams is looking to make a bigger impact in the passing game. “We’re pretty much wide receivers and running backs this year,” Williams said. “We have to learn all the different (route) concepts.” If this does end up happening, both Williams and Melvin Gordon would see upticks in value, especially in PPR formats.
