ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Illinois man sentenced for attempted murder of state trooper

By Denise Craig
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) – A Wheeling man will spend the next 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the attempted murder of an Illinois State Police trooper and aggravated unlawful restraint of another...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

After 35 years, two men released from prison with sentences vacated in 1986 arson, murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men who were convicted of arson and murder as teenagers were released from prison after 35 years. The men – Arthur Almendarez and John Galvan – had their prison sentences vacated by an Illinois Appellate Court panel. They were walked out of the Cook County Jail Thursday night. One family member yelled, "he's a free man."  "I'm trying not to let the anger poison my soul," Almendarez said and embracing his family. "I've been fighting this whole time. I've been so mad."Almendarez said his mother, who passed away, is not here to see him as a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Violent Crime#Wheeling#An Illinois State Police#Isp
The Associated Press

Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting his mother and three siblings when he was a teenager in 2020. Colin “CJ” Haynie, who is now 19 and goes by his middle name of Jeffery, killed his mother and one of his sisters as they returned from her school pickup, then waited for two more siblings to arrive home and killed them, prosecutors said. His father came back to the home later that evening and was shot in the leg but survived after wrestling the gun away from his son. After the father subdued him, the then-16-year-old said that he had planned to kill everyone in his family at their home in the small town of Grantsville, near Salt Lake City, authorities said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
47K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy