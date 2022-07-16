ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daughter Booked for Murder After Mom Found Lying Dead in NYC Home: Cops

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old woman has been booked on a murder charge in the death of her mother, found two days after her death in...

Edmond Hicks
3d ago

we have to take care of our elderly, and protect them, they can't fight for themselves, if it's not your family if you see it please help them

1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who punched man after robbing Bronx dollar store sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a man after he robbed a Bronx dollar store last month, authorities said. According to officials, at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the suspect entered the Dollar Power store located inside of 1 East 167th St. in Concourse where he took two lighter fluid bottles and placed them under his shirt and left the location without paying.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Prospect Park murder: Man found stabbed in Brooklyn greenspace

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
