Daughter Booked for Murder After Mom Found Lying Dead in NYC Home: Cops

A 31-year-old man was shot to death near a Brooklyn Law & Order set Tuesday as he managed street parking for the show, the NYPD says. The victim was sitting in a car on North Henry Street around 5:15 a.m. when cops say someone opened the door and fired a gun, striking the victim in the face and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital within the hour.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO