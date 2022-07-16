ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Devils acquire John Marino from Penguins in exchange for Ty Smith, draft pick

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Defenseman John Marino is heading to New Jersey. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins did a player-for-player swap Saturday with the Devils landing 25-year-old defenseman John Marino in the trade. Pittsburgh received 22-year-old defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick in return.

"John is a competitive, highly mobile defenseman who strengthens our back end," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. "He takes pride in his game away from the puck and his puck management and ability to transition play will fit in nicely with our style and the strengths of our forward group. This is another move focused on improving our club today, while also providing certainty and stability for roster flexibility as we continue to build."

Marino was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 before playing four years at Harvard. He was acquired by the Penguins in 2019 and made his NHL debut later that year. In January 2021, Marino signed a six-year, $26.4 million extension with Pittsburgh that now keeps him under contract with the New Jersey through the 2026-27 season.

Smith was the Devils' first-round pick in 2018 and made his NHL debut in January 2021. He earned All-Rookie honors in his first season with 23 points in 48 games. Smith struggled in the 2021-22 season, though, with just 20 points in 66 games. The Devils were minus-26 with Smith on the ice last year.

