ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man killed in golf cart crash

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

A Spokane man died as the result of injuries after a golf cart he was riding in rolled over while traveling down a Priest Lake area road. Idaho State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy