Neon Night comes to Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, July 16

Cowabunga Bay

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Cowabunga Bay is unveiling a special Neon Night on Saturday, July 16 with extended hours until 10:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the family waterpark will be bathed in a collection of brilliant neon colors, from glowing lights lining its twisting slides to radiant performers and neon-lit dance parties and activities for all ages.

Guests also will receive free glow stick necklaces and bracelets, while supplies last.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Season pass holders can enter at 10:30 a.m.

Cowabunga Bay, located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, offers raft rides, winding tube slides, free-fall body slides, a massive wave pool, a winding lazy river and attractions exclusively for the children.

Tickets and season passes can be purchased online.