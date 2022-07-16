ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV 13 Action News

Neon Night comes to Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, July 16

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0Qz0_0gi63m6e00
Cowabunga Bay

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Cowabunga Bay is unveiling a special Neon Night on Saturday, July 16 with extended hours until 10:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the family waterpark will be bathed in a collection of brilliant neon colors, from glowing lights lining its twisting slides to radiant performers and neon-lit dance parties and activities for all ages.

Guests also will receive free glow stick necklaces and bracelets, while supplies last.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Season pass holders can enter at 10:30 a.m.

Cowabunga Bay, located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson, offers raft rides, winding tube slides, free-fall body slides, a massive wave pool, a winding lazy river and attractions exclusively for the children.

Tickets and season passes can be purchased online.

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Illuminarium Las Vegas opens adults-only 'Ultra-Lounge'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 has amplified its nightlife programming with an all-new, high-energy experience – the “Ultra-Lounge,” an upbeat lounge showcasing unique entertainment programming. Illuminarium’s 21-and-over offerings are available nightly, with the ever-popular After Dark available on weekdays and the new...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Pet of the week: Elm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Elm!. He's a five-year-old chihuahua looking for his forever home. Elm was found as a stray, and has been in the shelter for about ten months. Elm is friendly, gentle, and gets a long with other dogs, cats and children. He's about five pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

The Best Vegas-Area National Parks, Caves, and Deserts to Do Drugs In

To the uninitiated, Las Vegas may seem a gateway to Hell (aka, spending the equivalent of a month’s rent on craps and the world’s most decadent brunches). But there is heaven if you know where to look. The landscape that surrounds the city is a visual feast: red rocks, snowy peaks, hardy desert flowers, and rolling sand dunes stretch out beneath the blistering blue sky in nearby national and state parks, conservation areas, sick hiking trails, and campgrounds—all less than a day’s drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Neon
travelnowsmart.com

Las Vegas Hotel With Private Pool in Room

Are you looking for a Las Vegas hotel with a private pool in your room? If so, you’re in luck, because there are some great choices! From the Sonesta Simply Suites to the Mirage Resort & Casino to the Crockfords’ Palaces, you’re sure to find one you love. Read on to learn more. In addition to private pools, many hotels offer spectacular views of the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

A new Pahrump cafe supports those struggling with addiction

Great food at great prices for a great cause. That’s the concept behind a new eatery, LivingFree Cafe, which launched in April at 2050 North Highway 160, Suite 400 in Pahrump. LivingFree Health and Fitness was founded by resident Shelley Poerio to provide those in the local community and...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Take home a pet from the Nevada SPCA

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds of animals in our city are in search of forever homes. We had the executive director of the Nevada SPCA joining us in studio with an adorable pet you can take home today. Check out the video above.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Going Bananas For Lea Lana’s

Las Vegas(KLAS)-One of the best dessert combos is fruit and chocolate. And if you’ve never had a frozen banana dipped in chocolate, Lea Lanas bananas has just that. Owner, Lea Gutierrez joins Roqui Theus to try some of her sweet creations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Las Vegas, By a Local (Best Places & Areas)

Picking where to stay in Las Vegas can be an overwhelming experience because there is so much to do and see that sometimes you don’t know where to base yourself. You want to see all the main attractions and more while staying on a budget, which makes planning a vacation more challenging.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thekatynews.com

5 Things You Never Knew About Vegas Slots & Tips to Win!

Las Vegas is undeniably the world’s most exciting casino metropolis! There is much to see and do – it’s off the charts. Today, we’re going to go behind the scenes to discover five things you never knew about Vegas slots. Ready to get started?. The odds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada DMV urges customers to make appointments

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to skip the lines with a free online appointment, according to a news release. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices every day, the release said. The DMV wants to remind everyone that it is an appointment-based agency.
NEVADA STATE
BoardingArea

3 Las Vegas Casinos To Be Demolished! What’s Happening, Why & The History of Texas Station & Fiestas

Back in March, 2020 all of the casinos in Las Vegas (and Nevada) were forced to close temporarily. When casinos reopened a few months later a number of properties remain shuttered, however almost all of them have come back. In the early days hotels like Tropicana, Park MGM and Bally’s remained closed, but the Strip came back to full force and even casinos like Palms and Buffalo Bill’s have now reopened.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

$4.5M improvement project begins near Fremont in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $4.5 million reconstruction project kicked off on Monday in an effort to improve foot traffic throughout downtown Las Vegas and a pedestrian mall area. The focus will be on Third Street between Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street, however, access to businesses and a pedestrian path will be maintained throughout the project.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy