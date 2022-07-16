ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Marine walking across Colorado for children with cancer

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 60-year-old infantry Marine veteran will walk from Colorado Springs to Aurora in support of 2-year-old Braxton Hankins who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmmUc_0gi62TJw00
2-year-old Braxton Hankins

Jim Hickey, a Marine who survived kidney cancer himself, has walked over 8,500 miles in support of cancer patients across Colorado to date. He has made it his mission to garner as much support for children battling cancer through his walks. This will be Hickey’s seventh walk beginning his endeavor to help others.

Hankins reached remission in November 2021. He is undergoing multiple forms of treatment including chemo, transfusions, spinal taps and blood and platelet transfusions from donors at Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBw9W_0gi62TJw00

Hickey began his walk for Hankins and children’s cancer awareness early morning at Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs. From there, his route will include walking by each of the Motor City, Chapel Hills and Denver dealerships on his way to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

Randy Gradishar, former Denver Broncos All-Pro Middle Linebacker and 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Semifinalist will accompany Hickey in the first stretch of the walk.

Hickey plans to arrive in Aurora on July 23 and will conclude with a celebration, which will include Hankins, his family, friends and supporters at 1 p.m. at General’s Park located at 1561 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80045.

You can support Hankins on his GoFundMe page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEk44_0gi62TJw00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Lightning strikes in Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was serious storm activity all over Colorado — and in Colorado Springs, we saw some amazing lightning displays. Some, saw them a little bit closer than they would like. One man at The Meadows apartment complex caught some truly stunning video of lightning striking a tree just outside his balcony. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Economic Boost to Colorado Springs from Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is the third day of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and over 20,000 spectators filled Colorado Springs. According to Visit Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo attracts contestants from each of the 12 U.S. Circuits and more than 200 contestants from the U.S. and Canada. Events at the Pikes […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

9-8-8: another resource in Colorado’s mental health awareness toolkit

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 10 digit number is still active but a shortened version 9-8-8 was introduced over the weekend. If you have an out-of-state area code, continue to use the original number, 1-844-493-8255, or text TALK to 38255, to get the help you need. “None of us could remember the […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
Aurora, CO
Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
KXRM

Woman who died in boating accident on Lake Pueblo Saturday identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident on Lake Pueblo on Saturday has been identified, her death marking the sixth at the lake this year. On Saturday, July 9, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tweeted about an investigation into a fatal boating accident on Lake Pueblo. CPW said life-saving measures were performed but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Kidney Cancer#Marine#Children S Hospital#Mercedes Benz Of#Denver Broncos
KXRM

Recreational marijuana on Colorado Springs November ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has confirmed that two questions will appear to Colorado Springs voters on the November ballot regarding recreational marijuana sales. The City said it has validated enough signatures on two separate petitions to place the questions on the ballot. The first would...
survivornet.com

Boy, 3, Worried Parents With ‘Extremely Large Vein:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He Bravely Endured 2,244 Medical Procedures To Fight It

6-year-old Seb Boulter is now cancer-free after an astounding 2,244 medical procedures since his cancer diagnosis at age 3. The incredible fighter began chemotherapy at 4 years old for T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is a rare form of an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to the American Cancer Society, the main difference...
CANCER
KXRM

Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near I-25 and South Tejon Street. The crash occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say a Yamaha dirt bike was driving south on Tejon Street when a car traveling north turned left to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KXRM

Wanted homicide suspect arrested by Pueblo police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man late Tuesday morning wanted for the murder of a woman. PPD was notified of a wanted suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who was reported near West Hwy 50 and Frontage Road. Mitchell has since been charged with First Degree Murder and will be in court on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy