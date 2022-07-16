ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Watch: Extensive Fort Worth traffic as construction underway on southbound Loop 820 bridge

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Earlier this week, the City of Fort Worth announced the demolition of the southbound Loop 820 bridge that crosses over Texas 121.

Over the weekend, the bridge will be sawed into pieces, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson. Construction began Friday night and is expected to continue through Monday morning, potentially causing traffic and backups on roadways, due to detours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lieFP_0gi62Pn200
Demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Multiple detours bypassed motorists around the ongoing construction. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gpwmi_0gi62Pn200
The southbound Loop 820 bridge that crosses over Texas 121 will be demolished this weekend and traffic will be detoured, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson. TxDOT TxDOT

The City of Fort Worth said in a news release that Loop 820 southbound traffic crossing over State Highway 121 will shift to a new bridge this weekend. Southbound traffic on 820 will be detoured during the traffic switch as work is finalized. The detour will take drivers south on Texas 121, exiting at Minnis Drive, then returning on northbound 121 and exiting to the 820 southbound direct connector ramp.

Northbound commuters on Texas 121 will need to exit at Handley-Ederville Road and continue on 121 frontage road before reentering the state highway. Southbound commuters will exit onto Trinity Boulevard, then turn west onto Handley-Ederville Road before they can travel north back onto southbound 121 frontage road and enter onto the highway through Big Fossil Creek.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, there was extensive traffic in the area, with backups extending a few miles. Delays are expected to continue and commuters are advised to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TQmp_0gi62Pn200
Traffic around noon Saturday as construction is underway to demolish the southbound Loop 820 bridge that crosses over Texas 121. TxDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO9fT_0gi62Pn200
Demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Multiple detours bypassed motorists around the ongoing construction. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhla7_0gi62Pn200
A truck dumps debris as demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The demolition will continue through Monday. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DH15B_0gi62Pn200
Demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwIFm_0gi62Pn200
Workers oversee as demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Multiple detours bypassed motorists around the ongoing construction. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ua5K3_0gi62Pn200
Highway lanes are closed as demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Water Main Break Sends Water 40 Feet Into the Air

A water main break in Fort Worth sent water shooting 40 feet into the air early Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say they got tha call about the water main break at Lisbon and Landers Streets at around 2:30 a.m. When NBC 5 checked it out, no one was working...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Loop 820 bridge to be demolished this weekend. Here’s info on detours, traffic

The southbound Loop 820 bridge that crosses over Texas 121 will be demolished this weekend and traffic will be detoured to neighboring roadways. “I-820 southbound will be detoured on southbound State Hwy. 121, exiting at Minnis Drive, then returning on northbound State Hwy 121 and exiting to the I-820 southbound direct connector ramp,” the City of Fort Worth said in a news release.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Rock 108

Most Dangerous Highway In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas, is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably say it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that collapses almost daily, but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway, there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14-year span, according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
WEST, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Comfort Inn Near DFW Airport Destroyed by Fire

A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Water Main Breaks Surge in Heat Wave

Water main breaks are surging in North Texas with the sizzling temperatures. Fort Worth reports almost 200 in the past 30 days, 38% of the year’s total is that short time. The City of Fort Worth has an online map where website visitors can see the status of active main breaks. The map showed four active breaks Monday afternoon. One of them was still waiting for a crew to fix the leak.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnis Drive#Texas 121#Handley Ederville Road#Trinity Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in south Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in south Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Sunday, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in south Fort Worth. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 35W service road. The early reports showed that the driver of tractor-trailer who had a medical problem crashed their truck after going the wrong way on the highway [...]
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southbound Loop 820 Bridge to be Demolished This Weekend

An Interstate 820 bridge is set to be demolished this weekend and instead, traffic crossing over State Highway 121 will shift to a new one, City of Fort Worth officials confirmed in a press release. The old bridge is set to be demolished fully by 6 a.m. on Monday, July...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Fire Department reports rise in grassfire response amid heat wave, drought

As temperatures continue to rise, the Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for residents’ help fighting grass fires. The department reported Monday that it has experienced a substantial increase in fires this summer compared to the last two years. Between July 5 and Monday, FWFD has responded to 362 grass fires, a 704% increase from the same two-week period in 2021.
FORT WORTH, TX
Nationwide Report

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Arlington. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. The early reports showed that a truck hauling cattle and a semi-truck were involved in the accident [...]
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
487
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy