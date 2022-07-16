Watch: Extensive Fort Worth traffic as construction underway on southbound Loop 820 bridge

Earlier this week, the City of Fort Worth announced the demolition of the southbound Loop 820 bridge that crosses over Texas 121.

Over the weekend, the bridge will be sawed into pieces, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson. Construction began Friday night and is expected to continue through Monday morning, potentially causing traffic and backups on roadways, due to detours.

Demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Multiple detours bypassed motorists around the ongoing construction. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com

The City of Fort Worth said in a news release that Loop 820 southbound traffic crossing over State Highway 121 will shift to a new bridge this weekend. Southbound traffic on 820 will be detoured during the traffic switch as work is finalized. The detour will take drivers south on Texas 121, exiting at Minnis Drive, then returning on northbound 121 and exiting to the 820 southbound direct connector ramp.

Northbound commuters on Texas 121 will need to exit at Handley-Ederville Road and continue on 121 frontage road before reentering the state highway. Southbound commuters will exit onto Trinity Boulevard, then turn west onto Handley-Ederville Road before they can travel north back onto southbound 121 frontage road and enter onto the highway through Big Fossil Creek.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, there was extensive traffic in the area, with backups extending a few miles. Delays are expected to continue and commuters are advised to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

A truck dumps debris as demolition begins for the southbound Loop 820 bridge crossing over Texas 121 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The demolition will continue through Monday. Madeleine Cook mcook@star-telegram.com

