EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO