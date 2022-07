A 17-year-old female, arrested as part of a youth disturbance early Saturday, made off with a Florissant police car during the encounter. Officers were responding at about 12:45 a.m. to a group of youth causing a melee in the 200 block of Brightmoor. After she was cuffed and put in the back of the vehicle, she apparently manipulated the handcuffs to her front, unbuckled her seatbelt, climbed up to the driver's seat, and took off.

3 DAYS AGO