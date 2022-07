Some Alabama football fans are concerned the Crimson Tide’s Oct. 22 date with Mississippi State could be a trap game. There are circumstances that suggest such a conclusion. It will be the eighth consecutive game for the Crimson Tide and there is a risk both physical and mental fatigue could be a problem. The game also follows three more high-profile and likely intense games; at Arkansas, Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa, and at Tennessee. Such a situation often leads to the better team being so ‘flat’ the lesser team has enhanced chances for an upset.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO