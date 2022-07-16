ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cawthorn introduces bill to prohibit federal funding of travel expenses for abortions

By WLOS staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — Western North Carolina's congressman has introduced a bill that would ban federal funds for certain types of travel expenses for abortions. On Friday, July 15, the office for Representative Madison Cawthorn (NC-11) announced the congressman had introduced legislation that seeks to prohibit use of federal funds for travel expenses...

Comments / 9

Billy Marts
3d ago

Very glad this Dip lost the primary and won't represent NC anymore, he has been a disgrace! He hasn't had his name in the paper for a few weeks and wants attention so he files a Bill that he knows will fail, but hey he's in the news again! SMH

Reply(3)
8
Terry Scott
2d ago

this should be against the law to use taxpayers money for a personal choice.

Reply(1)
5
