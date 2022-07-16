ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: LeBron James rips 'racist' Boston fans

By Maria Leaf
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDK4g_0gi5z3hk00

Los Angeles L akers star LeBron James didn't hold back when asked about the city he hates playing in.

On his talk show The Shop, James bashed the city of Boston .

"Because they racist as f***, that's why. They will say anything, and it's fine. I mean, f***, it's my wife, she's been dealing with them her whole life. I don't mind it. I hear it, if I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move onto the game, whatever the f***. They going to say whatever the f*** they want to say. They might throw something, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game," James said.

‘FREE TO LEAVE, BUDDY: ENES KANTER FREEDOM REJECTS LEBRON JAMES'S GRINER COMMENTS

James also said Boston fans are routinely seen wearing T-shirts that read "F*** LeBron" whenever he plays in the city.


James's comments are a bit ironic since he is a part-owner of the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox .

