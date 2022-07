Thousands of people once again lined the streets of Cheyenne, Wyoming to welcome back the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo" in true western fashion. The annual cattle drive through Cheyenne typically showcases hundreds of cattle running along I-25 until they arrive at the Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds. However, due to scheduling conflicts with the steer being used in the rodeo, the 2022 drive was replaced with a bucking horse roundup."This is the western lifestyle. The last of the frontier. Great, wonderful Wyoming," said Chad Mathews, Rodeo Chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days. For many, the unofficial start to the rodeo is marked by the...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO