Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier dealing with emotions of season potentially being over

ST. PETERSBURG — Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier acknowledged Saturday that his season — and potentially his Rays career — could be over due to his left hip issue.

In shifting Kiermiaier from the 10- to 60-day injured list, the Rays delayed his potential return until Sept. 8, which he said was the right move given his injury, which sidelined him on July 9 for the second time this season.

Hovering over this scenario is that Kiermaier is in the last guaranteed year of his contract with the Rays. The Rays have a $13 million option for next season or can pay him a $2.5 million buyout. It is also possible they could work out a new deal for him to stay.

Kiermaier is scheduled to see a hip specialist after next week’s All-Star break, but his comments indicate he already knows the options are not encouraging for a return this season and may require surgery.

“I think everyone knew that I wasn’t going to be back anytime soon,” he said. “Just got to keep everything under wraps until a decision is made (after consulting with the specialist). And then we’ll go from there.”

The potential that his season is over has been hard to grasp.

“Yeah, it is. Hasn’t really hit me just yet,” Kiermaier said. “But I’ve definitely over this past week have had a whirlwind of emotions going through my mind. But until everything is set in stone, then I will comment on that a little bit more. But for right now I’m kind of in that limbo in between period. But I think we’ll all know here shortly.”

