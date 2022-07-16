Missing Augusta man located

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe.

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland.

Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street, on foot, in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black jeans.

Roland is reported to suffer from dementia and be off his medication.

If you have any information on Roland please contact any on call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or 821-1080.