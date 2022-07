The Invictus 360, a contender to be the US Army’s next attack reconnaissance helicopter, is now over 90 percent finished. Bell has released new pictures and video of the first prototype of its Invictus 360, which it says is now over 90% complete. The advanced helicopter is the company's entry into the Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, or FARA, where it is going head-to-head with Sikorsky's Raider X.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO