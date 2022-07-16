ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RV blazes after exploding in Aurora neighborhood

By Colleen Flynn
KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An RV exploded and caught fire in an Aurora neighborhood Saturday morning. The...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Fire erupts at abandoned motel on West Colfax

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Wayward tire flies into windshield injuring 1 person

One person suffered serious injuries when a wheel bounced on I-25 in Denver and hit an innocent victim's car windshield.The flying debris happened in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue on July 2, according to Denver Police. Officers say the wheel bounced on the highway and tore through the victim's windshield. The driver left the scene.Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound 6th Avenue at the offramp to Interstate 25 before 3:45 a.m. DPD said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Police said one of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Windows#Accident#Ohio Drive#Aurora Fire
The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly semi crash blocks I-25 at 6th Ave in Denver Tuesday morning

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run at Colfax and Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are working to identify a driver and a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. According to the Denver Police Department, a pedestrian was struck after crossing Colorado Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on June 18. At the intersection of...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Boulder County at-risk woman missing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an at-risk senior reported missing. Frances Penaylillo, 61, was reported missing by her son. She was last seen at her home in Superior, CO. on July 15. Penaylillo has medical conditions, making her at high-risk. Penaylillo...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in shooting in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Friday night. Officers responded around 11:39 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Xenia Street. That's located a few blocks south of the street's intersection with East Colfax Avenue. The victim, identified as...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9News

Mountain biker crashes in Lefthand Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was flown to a Denver area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a mountain bike crash on Saturday evening, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office was called out to Lefthand Canyon around 7:12 p.m. on Saturday in reference to...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Small plane crash sparks fire in Boulder County Sunday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crash sparked a wildfire Sunday morning near Gold Hill in Boulder County, according to the sheriff's department. The crash was reported in the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive around 11 a.m. and an evacuation warning was put in place for the surround areas, including the towns of Gold Hill and Ward.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
nypressnews.com

Denver officers shoot five bystanders after suspect pulled out gun, police say

Police in Denver shot five bystanders when they opened fire into a crowd of people after a suspect pulled out a gun and then allegedly aimed it at authorities. The incident unfolded early Sunday, just as bars in a bustling part of LoDo, the lower Downtown area about a block away from Coors Field and Union Station, issued their last call for the night, police said in a press release on Monday. Denver officers were already in the area patrolling at the time when they spotted an armed man with a firearm, who appeared to be creating a disturbance.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy