RV blazes after exploding in Aurora neighborhood

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO