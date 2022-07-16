Two rescued after boat flips in southeast Austin

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
A 5-year-old boy in Texas died this week after his family left him in a hot car for several hours in triple-digit heat at their home as they prepared for his sibling’s birthday party. As NBC News reports, the unidentified boy was found in the car somewhere between two...
A Guatemalan victim of the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, has been returned to his home country. Received by his family at the Guatemala City airport around midday on Friday, 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac was the first of many victims to be repatriated, the Sacramento Bee reported. Guachiac Sipac died of dehydration.
Fatality reported after a multi-vehicle accident in north Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a wreck Wednesday night in north Austin. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane just before 9:40 p.m. after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident [...]
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An early morning crash on July 18 led to massive traffic delays after a semi-truck slammed into a livestock trailer hauling 90+ head of cattle. The driver of the cattle trailer was not seriously injured but multiple cows died. It happened in the westbound lanes of...
“The unknown is the scariest part,” Christina Powell's friend said of the baffling disappearance. “It is fear in my mind right now. It is hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened.”. The morning of July 5, Texas mom Christina "Chrissy" Powell...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...
A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. Many of the residents returned home Tuesday, but the area remained under a voluntary evacuation notice, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, which began Monday afternoon, had burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) and was 10% contained Tuesday, forest service spokesman Adam Turner said. Firefighting crews were working around the clock, focusing on protecting threatened homes in resort subdivisions along the lake’s western shore, the forest service said. Meanwhile, the biggest active Texas wildfire is the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Eight structures are known to have been lost to its flames, but it was not clear how many of those were residences or businesses, state forest service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
Woman dead after a solo-vehicle crash on US 183 in southeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday morning, a woman lost her life following a rollover crash in southeast Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of U.S. 183 [...]
Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
Two serious incidents involving cars in the St. Louis area late Friday night. St. Louis police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run accident last night in south city. A man was struck and killed around 9:30 p.m. at South Grand and Juniata. The vehicle fled southbound on South Grand.
An Austin, Texas-area accounting firm has gone up in flames, leading to over $600,000 of total damage and losses. The fire took place at Ramirez Accounting on West Stassney Lane. It was safely put out and there weren’t any injuries reported.
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt dead after a rear-end collision in Cherokee County (Jacksonville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 58-year-old Derrell K Bobbitt, from Alto, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Tuesday morning near Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place took place on U.S. Highway 69. The investigation reports showed that Derrell K Bobbitt was driving north on U.S. Highway 69 in the outside lane [...]
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle near the Domain (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, a woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near the Domain. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing at 2:56 a.m. in Austin [...]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning off of Spur 408 in Dallas, leaving one of them dead and the other injured.Police said that on Saturday, July 16 at about 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 4800 block of Spur 408 Service Road. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where one of them died of his injuries. The other remains there in stable condition.Detectives believe that the shooting began during a disturbance in which the now-deceased man pointed a gun at the other man and the two exchanged fire.Police have not released the names of either man and are continuing to investigate.
An Amtrak train that struck a dump truck Monday in rural Missouri was traveling at 87 mph at the time of impact, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Wednesday. The train began blowing its horn one-fourth of a mile from the intersection as it...
A friend of mine was moving to Houston recently and asked for advice on where she should live. Being a writer and researcher, I told her I would look into this and get back to her. So, a day later, I presented my findings to her, and I thought I would share them with you.
