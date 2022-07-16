ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Fire responds to house fire

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Fire department was dispatched to a house fire at 12:46 pm on July 16th and arrived at 12:52.

The fire was reported in the basement. Arriving firefighters were met by light smoke from a dyer vent with no visible flames. All people in the home were out of the structure.

While completing fire opereations a smoke explosion occured. The crew were ordered out of the structure. None of the crew were hurt.

After re-entering the home, DFD put out the fire in the basement that extended to the first floor bedroom through ductwork. It is believed the first started due to clothing being too close to a hot water heater.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in car crash Friday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 72-year-old man from Normal was killed on Friday when his SUV crashed at the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and McLean County Road 1900 E. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the man as Timothy Jobe of Normal, saying that his SUV went through the intersection, left the road and hit […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Springfield crews respond to fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire crews are on the scene of a fire. In a Facebook post, fire officials said it happened near 5th and Cedar streets. They stated heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for shots-fired suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs more information about a shots-fired investigation where property was hit. It happened earlier this month in Decatur. Nobody was hurt, but homes were hit by gunfire, and several shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police were called to North Taylor Avenue and West Rattan Avenue July […]
WCIA

Overnight deadly crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 6:48pm on July 15th the Decatur Police department was dispatched to the scene of a car accident in the intersection of Martin Luther King drive and Mound Road. The driver of a gray 2015 Toyota Camry traveling south on Martin Luther King drive was traveling...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Crews respond to fire at UNFI Food Distribution Facility

URBANA, Il. (WCIA) — Crews are working to learn what caused a fire at an Urbana warehouse. It happened at the corner of Wilbur Road and Lincoln Avenue, at the UNFI Food Distribution Facility. That facility operates 24/7, according to Urbana Fire officials. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur shelter asking for help with HVAC replacement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for help to keep their thrift store running. In June, the air compressor at Blessingdale’s Thrift Store could not withstand the heatwave and failed. It would cost $57,000 to replace. Despite the interior of the building reaching 93 degrees at some […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Lake Patrol commended after water rescue

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council honored two Lake Patrol officers after they saved a man’s life. Officers Allison McCoy and Ethan Greene were recognized at Monday’s council meeting for their courageous actions that rescued a man from the lake on July 4. City officials said Lake Patrol received a report of a […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Water Heater#Accident#Decatur Fire#Dfd#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

State Police: I-74 reopen in Vermilion Co.

Update at 7:42 p.m. on 7/17/2022 All lanes of I-74 at Milepost 209.5 are open. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle. The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: Paxton man killed in crash along I-57

CHAMPIAGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Paxton man died after a crash on I-57, around six miles north of Champaign. In a news release, troopers said it happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. They stated Kyle T. Messer was driving southbound when he–for unknown reasons, veered his car toward the right guardrail and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire investigating house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has released new information about a fire it responded to Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 5th and Cedar Streets for a report of a house on fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames showing from the windows. Firefighters made entry to attack the fire […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur teacher re-learning how to walk after crash

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Last month, a Decatur teacher and coach woke up from a five-week coma. Now, her family says she’s finally getting back on her feet. 24-year-old Amber Johnson’s family said in a Facebook post it’s her “competitive runner’s mindset” that has helped her come this far, and will push her as she […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WCIA

Urbana’s new plasma donation site on hold

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If the city of Urbana is going to get another plasma center, it’s going to have to wait. Further discussion on the new Plasma Donation Center in Urbana was pulled from Monday’s meeting. It was proposed that the donation center will go in the old Save-A-Lot grocery store on North Broadway. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Water safety tips from Illinois Fire Marshal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–With as many hot days Illinoisans have recently experienced the temptation to cool off could turn deadly if you are not careful. According to the American Red Cross, 69% of children who drown were not expected to be in or near any water. For children younger than 5, 87% of drowning deaths occurred […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ImpactLife hosting blood drives in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Regional blood provider ImpactLife will be hosting a pair of blood drive this week in Decatur and people who donate have a chance to be rewarded for doing so. The blood drives will take place at ImpactLife’s Donor Center at 151 Main Street on Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police issue 20 DUI arrests

DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department held “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” safety campaigns during the Fourth of July weekend. DPD made 20 DUI arrests and two seatbelt citations during the fourth of July weekend. Decatur officers said they joined forces with more than 200 state and […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy