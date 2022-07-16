Decatur Fire responds to house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Fire department was dispatched to a house fire at 12:46 pm on July 16th and arrived at 12:52.

The fire was reported in the basement. Arriving firefighters were met by light smoke from a dyer vent with no visible flames. All people in the home were out of the structure.

While completing fire opereations a smoke explosion occured. The crew were ordered out of the structure. None of the crew were hurt.

After re-entering the home, DFD put out the fire in the basement that extended to the first floor bedroom through ductwork. It is believed the first started due to clothing being too close to a hot water heater.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

