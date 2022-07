It’s been almost 25 years since the tragic and unexpected death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the world continues to be gripped by her story. Since that cataclysmic day, the British royal and doting mother of two has had her life examined time and time again by documentary series, films, and dramatized productions, each seeking to tell more of the story behind the woman. Today, HBO has revealed that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Princess’ passing, they’ll be releasing a new documentary project titled The Princess on August 13. The late Princess’ story will be in good hands as Ed Perkins, the Oscar nominated director behind pieces including Black Sheep and Tell Me Who I Am, stood at the helm of its production.

