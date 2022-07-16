Myers Park little leaguers fall to Durham in state championship game

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park Trinity fell to Bull City 6-3 on Saturday in the state’s 10-12 age bracket for the Little League State Baseball Championship, ending the team’s bid at its second-ever state title.

MP jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning on an RBI single that brought in both runs. Bull City got on the board in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double to make it 2-1 and then tied the game in the 5th at 2-2. BC would take a 6-3 lead in the 6th and never look back.

The game was held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex, which is located about 50 minutes to the east of Raleigh.

Myers Park and Bull City respectively split games between each other to force a final faceoff in the title game. In the previous contests, Bully City defeated Myers Park 5-4, and then Myers Park took down Bull city two days later, 3-0.

Myers Park was attempting to win its second state championship, having one back in 2013. Bull City captures its fourth championship (1997, 2007, 2016).

The path to the championship included wins by Myers Park over Winston-Salem and Greenville teams.

Myers Park Trinity is Charlotte’s oldest little league having been established back in 1952, according to the team’s website.

Bull City advances to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 4th.