ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Myers Park little leaguers fall to Durham in state championship game

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fe5p_0gi5vuX800

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park Trinity fell to Bull City 6-3 on Saturday in the state’s 10-12 age bracket for the Little League State Baseball Championship, ending the team’s bid at its second-ever state title.

MP jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning on an RBI single that brought in both runs. Bull City got on the board in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double to make it 2-1 and then tied the game in the 5th at 2-2. BC would take a 6-3 lead in the 6th and never look back.

The game was held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex, which is located about 50 minutes to the east of Raleigh.

Myers Park and Bull City respectively split games between each other to force a final faceoff in the title game. In the previous contests, Bully City defeated Myers Park 5-4, and then Myers Park took down Bull city two days later, 3-0.

Myers Park was attempting to win its second state championship, having one back in 2013. Bull City captures its fourth championship (1997, 2007, 2016).

The path to the championship included wins by Myers Park over Winston-Salem and Greenville teams.

Myers Park Trinity is Charlotte’s oldest little league having been established back in 1952, according to the team’s website.

Bull City advances to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 4th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Summer Player Media Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina held a summer media day on Monday afternoon for the players. Interviews were conducted with seven Tar Heels, and others made appearances. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins takes you behind the scenes at the Dean E. Smith Center ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Myers Park Trinity#Rbi#Bc#Warner Robins
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Big Duke Schedule News

Marquee home-and-home matchups are rare in college basketball, but we're about to get a couple of good ones in the coming years, thanks to Duke and Arizona. The two premier programs announced on Monday that they will meet in a home-and-home series starting in 2023. Duke will host the Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023 before making a return trip to Tucson on Nov. 21, 2024.
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

COLUMN: NC State football’s conference future without the ACC

With rampant conference realignment, the college football world is more chaotic than ever. With the fate of ACC football hanging in the balance, NC State may find itself in a new conference altogether before too long. While the ACC could restructure to fill spots left by schools that leave for...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke basketball and Kentucky

Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1 million prize won in North Carolina in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cities with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Richard Petty gives 'The Bird' to Hardee's customers in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — It's been nearly 30 years since Richard Petty competed in NASCAR's premier series but his legendary presence continues to leave fans in awe. On Monday, people who went to get food at the Hardee's location in Harrisburg were greeted by Petty, draped in his signature cowboy hat and a Hardee's apron.
HARRISBURG, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy