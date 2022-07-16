ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin's Goldfish Swim School hosts Family Swim & Screen event

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ija9x_0gi5v3HE00

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goldfish Swim School in Franklin is hosting a family Swim & Screen event on Saturday. Members and nonmembers of the school are all welcome to swim, learn about pool safety and watch the new Netflix original animated feature The Sea Beast.

The event will include activity sheets, a 90-degree pool, snacks and refreshments. There will also be a chance to win a prize pack, including a three-month Netflix subscription membership and three months of free Goldfish Swim School lessons.

To save a spot at the event, you can register online. Community members are encouraged to take this step to guarantee entrance.

"Family Swim Time" will kick things off at 5 p.m. It is an event that educates families on summer pool safety tips and reminders.

The screening of The Sea Beast will begin at 6 p.m. It will last approximately two hours. It is a PG-rated movie.

Goldfish Swim School is located at 1113 Murfreesboro Rd, Suite 201 in Franklin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kkwk_0gi5v3HE00
Goldfish Swim School

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Main Street 'Taste of Rutherford' is This Saturday (07/23/22)

MURFREESBORO - Main Street “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Sarah Callender, Executive Director of Main Street stated... - Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

47th Fish Fry one to remember at Bethlehem UMC

The annual Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry, one of Williamson County’s longest-running events, returned July 15 for its 47th year on the grounds of the Grassland church. The old-fashioned social included delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music, a silent auction, the popular bake sale and a free children’s area...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville board approves historic marker for 'queen of the pin-ups' Bettie Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You probably know her name. You definitely know her famous look. A Metro board voted Monday to give a special honor to Nashville native Bettie Page, the 1950s pop culture icon model who's known as the queen of the pin-ups. The Metro Historical Commission voted unanimously to create a historic marker for Page. The marker is expected to be placed near Hume-Fogg Academic High School sometime late this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro’s Inaugural Hot Chicken Festival Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the Inaugural Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Contest. A big thanks to Franklin’s Fruit Tea as the presenting sponsor and making this awesome event happen!. Hottest Of The Hot – Creative Culinary Creations. Most Creative – Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Best In The BORO...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for July 19, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Madison is a six-month-old little lady looking for her home. Madison is learning to play fetch, and gets excited to get some more practice at it. She is a young girl, so she’s going to need some training and attention from her home, but she will show you lots of love along the way. Madison is about 40 pounds… for now. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky for Sumner Fest

Sumner Fest, Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival, is set to illuminate the Hendersonville skies on Saturday, August 6 from 4 – 9 p.m. Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park will ignite as the idyllic backdrop for this celebration filled with food, fun and non-stop entertainment. Bring lawn...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth returns to downtown Franklin this weekend

On Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth will return to Franklin’s town square for a weekend of free bluegrass, craft vendors, food trucks and musical competitions in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. The weekend will mark...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldfish Swim School#Swim Screen
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: July 18, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

2022-2023 Nashville Symphony tickets on sale starting Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets for all of the Nashville Symphony's 2022-2023 performances will become available for purchase on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. The season will include music series across many genres and categories, including Classical, Pop, Movie, Family and Jazz. Because many performances are expected to sell out, fans are encouraged to buy early to secure seats.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville Fair kicks off at The Fairgrounds on September 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is set to kick off in September at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The fair, which goes for ten days gives attendees a chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more! While this is the first year for the event, the location has the history of hosting the Tennessee State Fair for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
tripsavvy.com

Nashville's Newest Hotel Will Transport You to the Smoky Mountains

From the Warner Parks to the Natchez Trace, Nashville's latest hotel opening brings a taste of Tennessee's favorite outdoor escapes to the heart of downtown Music City. 1Hotel Nashville opened its doors earlier this week, creating a tranquil, outdoors-inspired oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. With its ivy-covered façade and walls built from reclaimed wood, the hotel works to evoke the natural beauty of the surrounding state, including awe-inspiring destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Gallatin, Tennessee

If you have never been to Gallatin before, here are some fun things to do. Visit Clearview Park, Tommy Garrott Pool, Campione’s Taste of Chicago, or Campione’s Salon & Coffee Cafe. Then take a drive through the city to enjoy its many attractions. No trip to Gallatin is complete without a day at Clearview Park. There are also lots of great places to shop, eat, or just relax.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Teachers recount trauma while working for Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was accused of bringing a loaded handgun to Oliver Middle School back in April, and teachers claim the way the school administration handled it put their lives at risk. It was the last straw for some. we talked to five teachers Monday. One still...
NASHVILLE, TN
LouFamFun

Mother-Daughter Weekend Trip to Gaylord Opryland

Location just down I-65 in Nashville, Opryland makes for a perfect mother-daughter weekend!. It’s always nice to get away for a bit. We love heading out for a weekend trip to Opryland and every time we go, we discover something new. A friend and I recently had the opportunity...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy