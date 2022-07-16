ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

First annual 2022 Bed-Stuy Olympics held at Von King Park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies gathered Saturday for the first annual Bed-Stuy Olympics at Von King Park....

bronx.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Jennifer Down wins the 2022 Miles Franklin Literary Award with Bodies of Light, a shattering novel of loneliness and heartbreak

Jennifer Down’s Bodies of Light is a shattering novel, one that breaks and then rebuilds its readers. It has won the 2022 Miles Franklin Literary Award, the judges commending it as “a novel of affirmation, resilience and survival, told through an astonishing voice that reinvents itself from six to 60”. Down had already demonstrated the quality of her writing. In 2017, she won the Sydney Morning Herald Young Novelist of the Year award for her debut novel, Our Magic Hour, which was also short-listed and long-listed for several other awards and commendations. In 2018, she was again named the Sydney Morning...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy