The Green Bay Packers parted ways with All-Pro edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith earlier this offseason. That meant that they needed to add at least one more edge-rusher to provide depth for the starting tandem of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, who both recorded 9+ sacks in 2021. In April's NFL Draft, the team selected South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round. Enagbare has the talent and track record to provide an immediate impact for defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO