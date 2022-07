JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Receiver Zion Fowler camped at Pittsburgh last season, was offered and committed a few months later. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound St. Peter's Prep standout also plays in the secondary but he will head to Pittsburgh as a receiver, which meant he had to get to know a few new coaches, which he spoke about with 247Sports. (Interview in the video player at the top of the page.)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO