Man walking in N.O. East, hit by stray bullet, condition unknown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A stray bullet left a man hospitalized Friday night, said the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened at the corner of Bullard Ave. and North I-10 Service Rd.

According to officers, a 23-year-old man said he was walking in the reported area when he heard gunshots. The man realized he was shot and was taken to the hospital soon after by EMS.

There is currently no update on his condition. No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the shooting can call Seventh District Officers at (504)658-6070.