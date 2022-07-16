ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

Man walking in N.O. East, hit by stray bullet, condition unknown

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bImah_0gi5tIVI00
ADDS CONTEXT AND DETAIL THAT THESE BULLET HOLES ARE FROM A PRIOR SHOOTING – Bullet holes from a prior shooting are still present in a storefront window… Read More

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A stray bullet left a man hospitalized Friday night, said the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened at the corner of Bullard Ave. and North I-10 Service Rd.

According to officers, a 23-year-old man said he was walking in the reported area when he heard gunshots. The man realized he was shot and was taken to the hospital soon after by EMS.

There is currently no update on his condition. No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the shooting can call Seventh District Officers at (504)658-6070.

Comments / 3

Related
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead on Chef Menteur, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department are investigating a Homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly before 12:30 A.M., in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, officers located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Suspect fired a gunshot at a Gentilly Woods clothing store

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating damage to property after a suspect fired a gunshot into a clothing store on the 4300 block of Louisa Street on Sunday evening. Police said a vehicle arrived in the parking lot of the RePlay clothing store and that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#North I 10 Service Rd#Ems
WGNO

29-year-old man shot to death in New Orleans East: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the New Orleans East area. According to NOPD, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the Downman Road exit. Reports show that when police arrived...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD seeking suspect accused of stabbing in the Fairgrounds

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating the suspect accused of stabbing a victim in the Fairgrounds on July 12. According to police, the suspect and victim were in a verbal argument, which led to the stabbing of the victim. The accused's nickname is "Roc."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Homicide reported in New Orleans East early morning Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead in New Orleans East on Tuesday morning. According to reports, a 29-year-old man was killed in the 6000 block of Chef Mentuer Highway. Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for suspect vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in a criminal damage to property incident. The offense occurred on July 17, 2022, in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

NOPD looks into Sunday Uptown shooting that left man wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Uptown Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just before 4:10 p.m. and officers are currently investigating. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of Nashville and Loyola Avenues, where...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

37-year-old identified as man fatally shot in unincorporated Gretna

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed outside of a home in unincorporated Gretna last week as Peter Mosby Jr., 37. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide, which occurred Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive. Deputies responding to reports...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Juvenile injured in New Orleans East shooting Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound in New Orleans East on Monday morning. According to police reports, the male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body around 7:28 a.m. in the 5700 block of Prince Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Juvenile shot in New Orleans East neighborhood says police

The NOPD is investigating a shooting Monday morning. Police say it happened in the 5700 block of Prince Lane in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East. “Initial reports show a juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the juvenile to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The initial call was made at 7:28 AM,” says an NOPD report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Arrest made after domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 29-year-old is in custody after a deadly stabbing following a domestic dispute in New Orleans East on Saturday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened on July 16 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officers responding to the call reportedly found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy